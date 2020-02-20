(WATE) — Pet lovers, get the treats as well as the filters and stickers for your posts ready — Thursday, Feb. 20 is National Love Your Pet Day.

The day observes not only showing love to your furry, feathered, scaled or spined friends, but also encourages pet owners to check your pet’s health.

A good way to observe #NationalLoveYourPetDay is to give them plenty of exercise, attention (and love!) and also to be sure their vaccinations are up to date. You can also inspect and clean their bedding or enclosures, and get rid of any old materials that may no longer be safe for your pets. You could also grab a new toy for them to enjoy.

Don’t have a pet to show love to?

There are options — volunteer at your local animal shelter and maybe you’ll meet your perfect pet companion in need of a good home.

You can also show love to potential pets by donating items of need or make monetary gifts to local shelters.

Need more information about pet care if you’re considering becoming a pet owner? Click here for more.

LATEST STORIES