Live Now
WATCH Good Morning Tennessee for breaking news, weather and sports

Federal government to start surge testing program after 32 states show rise in COVID-19 cases

Top Stories

by: Trevor Shirley

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON D.C. (WCMH) — 32 states are reporting a rise in coronavirus cases and this week the federal government will start surge testing programs in at least three states showing the most danger.

Federal officials hope casting a wide net will catch a lot of unknown COVID-19 cases.

“Can we go in and test perhaps a month’s worth of testing in only a few days, identify a lot of these asymptomatic individuals, and get them appropriately isolated?” asked Admiral Brett Giroir, the assistant secretary for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Admiral Giroir said the testing surge will target Florida, Texas and Louisiana.

“We’re going to do this surge testing over five to ten days in a locality, test a lot of people,” he said.

HHS declined to say what cities in those three states will get surge testing but plans to release more information Tuesday.

“Just think of brush fires,” he said. “You want to extinguish those brush fires before they become big forest fires.”

Both Texas and Florida reported record numbers of new infections this week. Now, health officials say its mostly people under 35 who catch and spread the disease.

“What I see on the news, and what I hear is that a lot of young people aren’t taking this seriously,” Giroir said.

There’s also added concern after the 4th of July weekend. Giroir says anybody who was in a crowd should get tested this week and then isolate themselves.

“Until you’re absolutely sure you’re not developing symptoms and you have a negative test,” he said.

He also said the need for so much more testing wouldn’t be as great if people wear masks, wash their hands and stay at least six feet apart.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

The Nation’s Doctor to America: #COVIDStopsWithMe

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Nation’s Doctor to America: #COVIDStopsWithMe"

Tennessee This Week: The mask mandate debate

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee This Week: The mask mandate debate"

NASCAR's Jimmie Johnson tests postiive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "NASCAR's Jimmie Johnson tests postiive for COVID-19"

Gov. Bill Lee issues executive order allowing county mayors to mandate masks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Bill Lee issues executive order allowing county mayors to mandate masks"

Sevier County leaders discuss implementing mask requirements

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sevier County leaders discuss implementing mask requirements"

Gov. Lee grants mayors in 89 counties authority to issue mask requirements

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Lee grants mayors in 89 counties authority to issue mask requirements"

Mask mandate: Getting used to a new routine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mask mandate: Getting used to a new routine"

KY nurse hospitalized with COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "KY nurse hospitalized with COVID-19"

Coronavirus outbreak in University of Washington frat houses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus outbreak in University of Washington frat houses"

Confirmed coronavirus cases are rising in 40 of 50 states

Thumbnail for the video titled "Confirmed coronavirus cases are rising in 40 of 50 states"

Officials announce 14-day quarantine for travelers coming into Chicago airports from COVID-19 hotspots

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officials announce 14-day quarantine for travelers coming into Chicago airports from COVID-19 hotspots"

Pellissippi State employee tests positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pellissippi State employee tests positive for COVID-19"

Ex-CDC director warns of outbreaks in five states

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ex-CDC director warns of outbreaks in five states"

Disney announces reopening dates for hotels, resorts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Disney announces reopening dates for hotels, resorts"

Myrtle Beach packed despite virus threat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Myrtle Beach packed despite virus threat"

Fauci to testify at a fraught time for US pandemic response

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fauci to testify at a fraught time for US pandemic response"

Tracking Coronavirus: 135 active cases in Knox Co.; KCHD says increase is "concerning"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tracking Coronavirus: 135 active cases in Knox Co.; KCHD says increase is "concerning""

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter