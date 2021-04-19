Federal jury convicts former Roane Co. attorney on sex crimes involving minors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Monday, a federal jury convicted a former criminal defense attorney out of Roane County of multiple sex crimes involving minors.

64-year-old Kent Lowery Booher of Harriman, who is a registered sex offender, was found guilty of enticing and attempting the enticement of a minor for sex, committing a sex crime with a minor while being a registered sex offender, sex trafficking of a child, and attempted production of child pornography.

Due to these convictions, Booher faces 25 years to life in prison, and his sentencing hearing is scheduled for August 18.

Department of Justice outlines investigation into Booher’s crimes

The investigation began when an undercover investigation revealed that Booher, a convicted sex offender, began communicating on Facebook with an individual he believed to be a 14- year-old girl. Over a period of five days, Booher used Facebook, text messaging, and telephone calls to attempt to entice the individual to engage in sexual activity. On March 8, 2019, Booher was arrested by the 9th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and the Harriman Police Department while on the way to meet with a minor child.

Based upon the undercover investigation, a federal grand jury initially indicted Booher on federal charges of attempted enticement of a minor for sex and committing the enticement offense while required to register as a sex offender. Two months later, following additional investigation, the grand jury added three charges pertaining to Booher’s sexual exploitation of a 15-year-old child in 2012 and 2013.

The lead agency in this investigation was the 9th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. The Knoxville Police Department, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations, Lenoir City Police Department, Loudon County Sheriff’s Office, Harriman Police Department, Blount County Sheriff’s Department, Tennessee Department of Correction, and U.S. Secret Service – all assisted with the investigation.