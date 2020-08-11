FedEx Ground to open distribution center along I-40 in Kodak

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – FedEx is building a 260,000-square-foot FedEx Ground distribution center in Kodak in Sevier County, Mayor Larry Waters announced Tuesday.

The building will be developed at the new Interstate 40 Industrial Park in Kodak and will join OTICS, USA, a Toyota parts manufacturer, in the industrial park.

The distribution center will generate more than 170 new FedEx jobs as well as spur hiring among a dozen contract service providers.

““FedEx Ground will be a great addition to our manufacturing, warehousing, and distribution companies in Sevier County. They will be providing great jobs for our community and outstanding delivery service to the region.” Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters

The facility is a part of FedEx Ground’s nationwide network expansion to boost daily package volume capacity and further enhance the speed and service capabilities of the company’s network.

“Over the past five years, FedEx Ground has opened six new hubs and more than 50 automated stations around the country. The company continues to experience a surge of package volume due to e-commerce growth during the current pandemic and, through the addition of new facilities,expansions and other innovative technology solutions, is optimizing the capacity of its network to meet growing customer demand.” FedEx Press Release from Mayor Waters

This site was chosen because of its ease of access to major highways, proximity to customers’ distribution centers and a strong local community workforce for recruiting employees.

