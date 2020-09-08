Final Second Saturday concert of the summer coming up this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — How does free musical performances sound? If you’re interested, the final Second Saturday concert of the summer is coming up this weekend.

The free concerts taking place at two locations, the Cove and Clayton Park.

Kudzu will be playing at the Cove, and Jay Dee will perform at Clayton Park.

As a reminder, concert goers are asked to bring your own blankets, lawn chairs and food.

Per the state’s COVID-19 guidelines: Singers must stay at least 15 feet from the audience and groups of six can gather, but must remain six feet from others.

