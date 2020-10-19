Find out how & where to participate in this year’s DEA National Drug Takeback event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s that time of the year, take a look in your medicine cabinet and get rid of those medications that expired or aren’t being used anymore.

You can dispose of these medications properly by taking them to the National Drug Takeback event on Saturday.

There will be dozens of drop-off locations across East Tennessee. You can check out the DEA’s collection site locator linked above.

The DEA says that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, collection sites may be limited.

So, if you can’t find a collection site near you, click here to learn more about other ways to dispose of and keep medications safe.

“The DEA’s Take Back Day events provide an opportunity for Americans to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths.”

