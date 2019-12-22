Fire at a Knoxville residence leaves family of five temporarily without power

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Fire Department battling a house fire in the afternoon hours of Sunday at a residence in Knoxville.

Fire crews responding to a house fire on the 3500 block of Lyle Avenue.

As they arrived, heavy smoke was coming from the exterior attic vents.

The entire family was able to evacuate the home safely, and fire crews quickly worked to find the fire in the attic above the bathroom.

The homeowner advised KFD that they had smelled electrical wires burning, prior to their neighbors alerting them that smoke was coming from their roof.

The electrical meter was pulled from the home by KUB as a precaution.

Since the family is without power right now, the American Red Cross is assisting the family temporarily.