Fire at empty home in North Knox County under investigation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A fire at an empty home in North Knox County is being investigated by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Rural Metro Fire responded to a call of a fire at the 4900 block of Wise Springs Road near the Knox County Jail around 3:30 p.m. Friday. The house was full of smoke when the firefighters arrived.

The front door was unlocked and a small couch was on fire. The flames were extinguished quickly.

According to a Rural Metro spokesperson the home is not currently occupied and no power was supplied to the home. No injuries were reported.