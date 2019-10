HUNTSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) -- A phone call to the Scott County Sheriff's Office led to the seizure of more than a pound of meth and nearly $8,000 earlier this month.

A call alerted SCSO around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 1 that a male from Lexington, Kentucky, was en route to a camper owned by Greg Norris located on Pine Grove Road in Winfield, Tennessee, in possession of a large quantity of methamphetamine as well as a large amount of pills to sell to Norris and possibly several other individuals waiting on him.