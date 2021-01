MASCOT, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation is underway after a fire destroyed an abandoned house Monday morning.

Rural Metro Fire Department responded just before 9 a.m. to the 3800 block of Clear Springs Road, off Old Rutledge Pike. Emergency calls reported seeing persons running from the structure where were visible.







Rural Metro confirmed the house was abandoned and battled the fire from a defensive position. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.