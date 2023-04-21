KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Warmer temperatures and low humidity along with breezy conditions have prompted another day of an elevated fire danger risk. While not as significant as the conditions on Thursday, outdoor burning on Friday is still not recommended.

Conditions in the Smokies will get breezier and a wind advisory is expected to go into effect later Friday.

According to the WATE 6 Storm Team Forecast for Friday, April 21, “A Wind Advisory goes into effect tonight at 6 PM EDT for the Smokies and extends through 8 AM EDT Saturday morning. Winds may gust up to 45 mph. There is an elevated fire danger risk again today area-wide due to breezy winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures. Again, outdoor burning is not recommended today.”

Currently, there are several wildfires reported as “active” on the Tennessee Division of Forestry wildfire map.

Earth Day is on Saturday, April 22 when millions of people will celebrate and partake in activities involving nature. According to Tennessee State Parks, Earth Day supports education and stewardship of our environment and is also a great day to get outdoors.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated.