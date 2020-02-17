Fire safety tips to keep you and your family safe

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Firefighters battling several fires all over East Tennessee recently, some costing families their homes, others their lives.
WATE 6 On Your Side sitting down with Rural Metro Fire Department to learn the steps needed to take to keep you and your loved ones safe.
- A fire can strike at any time, but fire officials say that this time of year, in particular, is prime time for structure fires, most of them caused by a chimney fire or an electrical issue.
- Inspect your chimney before you use it.
- Make sure to routinely check your smoke detectors.
- Lastly, our firefighters work hard to protect us, supporting your local fire department helps them help you.
- “Support your fire department. If you’ve got a volunteer fire department you need to donate to that fire department. If you’re in Knox county and you need a subscription, you need to have a subscription for that fire department and support that fire department so that they can continue to be there,” said Jeff Bagwell.