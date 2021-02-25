Firefighters battling brush fire on Sharp’s Ridge in North Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A brush fire on Sharps Ridge is now 60%-to-70% contained after firefighters from Knoxville, the Tennessee Department of Forestry and support staff from three counties converged on the area quickly on Thursday.

According to East Tennessee Assistant District Forester Nathan Waters the fire was spread across 5 to 10 acres but personnel from the Knoxville Fire Department were able to “knock it down.”

Two bull dozers, one from Sevier County and another from Union County, were used to assist.

This is a developing story, and we will update the story as more information becomes available.







Firefighters battle a brush fire on Sharp’s Ridge in North Knoxville on Thursday, Feb. 25. Source: Brian Engelstad/WATE