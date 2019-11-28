Firefighters not taking the day off on Thanksgiving

FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WATE) — Emergencies don’t stop for the holidays. That’s why the firefighters at Rural Metro Station 41 stay ready at all times.

“The normal stuff still goes on. We’re still fully staffed. There’s not a skeleton staff or something like that for the holiday. We’ll still come in the morning, check the truck off, make sure everything is equipped and ready.” RMFD Captain Brad Retting said.

“We get a lot of choking, and burns, and lots of car wrecks because it’s a high travel day.” firefighter and paramedic Kelli Womac said.

WATE reporter Jordan Brown spent the day with firefighters at station No. 41. During the 6 hours she was there, four calls were made to the fire department. There were no major injuries or fires.