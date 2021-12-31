KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A structure fire Friday morning along North Cherry Street in East Knoxville has firefighters on the defensive, according to the Knoxville Fire Department. Crews responded to the scene around 6:50 a.m.

Crews at the scene confirmed the building to be a Planned Parenthood location. According to the Planned Parenthood Knoxville Health Center website, the location has been closed for renovation:

“We are temporarily closed for renovation to enhance and expand our patient services. This closure is unfortunate but necessary to maintain our strict standards of safety, privacy, and care for our patients. We deeply apologize for any inconvenience. Please call us at 866-711-1717 to see if we can help you with telehealth or a prescription refill during this time.

We look forward to celebrating with you at our grand re-opening in Spring 2022!”

In January 2021, police investigated after an unknown individual fired a shotgun at the doors of this Planned Parenthood location, which occurred on the anniversary of Roe v. Wade. The Federal Bureau of Investigation later joined the investigation.

(Photo: Emily LaPerch/WATE)

(Photo: Emily LaPerch/WATE)

Additional details about the fire are still in development. Check back for updates.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app for updates sent to your phone.