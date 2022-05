KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire Thursday morning in the Fountain City area just north of Knoxville, according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

The house fire occurred in the 200 block of Cedar Lane near Pratt Road. KFD tweeted about the incident shortly before 6:30 a.m. Cedar Lane was partially shut down as crews responded to the incident.

(Photo: Knoxville Fire)

(Photo: Knoxville Fire)

(Photo: Knoxville Fire)

(Photo: Knoxville Fire)

No further details were yet available. Check back for updates.