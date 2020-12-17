First COVID-19 vaccine deliveries highlights importance of logistics and planning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The first delivery of COVID-19 vaccine instilled hope in some East Tennesseans. It also highlighted the significant role logistics will play in its distribution in the months ahead.

Thomas Goldsby, a Supply Chain Management Professor at the University of Tennessee, explained the pressure of getting it right.

“If we drop the ball here, we’re at great risk of setting back the return to normalcy we all seek to receive,” Goldsby said.

He applauded parts of Tennessee’s distribution plans, which include sending the vaccine from the Pfizer in Michigan to 16 regional hospitals.

“It seems like Tennessee has taken a good step, which is to bypass central storage, which is to the major, regional hospitals. The reason I say this is because you cut out a step, which means you cut out time, but also the risk of damage or error,” he said.

Goldsby touched on whether states should withhold vaccine, to ensure enough for all 16 locations to receive supply at the same time: “…once you get it, I think you ought to get it into people’s arms. That’s my own preference, but I know the optics being what they are around this. There’s concern for equity,” he said.

He also noted the first suitcase arrived from Pfizer a few days ago.

On how much states should reserve for a second dosage next month, he said, “I think that there’s probably a good middle road, where you could maybe give our three fourths of what you’ve got in hand, reserve a quarter, and then give out the next half, I suppose, to ensure you’ve got coverage for those folks.”

Alan Amling, a Distinguished Fellow, at UTK’s Global Supply Chain Institute, noted vaccine delivery will likely impact holiday shipping, beginning now, as carriers like FedEx and UPS are prioritizing the vaccine, and fewer of their aircraft are being used for e-commerce.

“Typically, you always have a segment of last minute shoppers that have always been able to order goods on the 18, 19, 20, 22, and still get delivery by Christmas. That’s not going to happen, for the most, part this year,” Amling said.