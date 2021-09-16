First of new all-electric buses joins KAT fleet

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon, Knoxville Area Transit and others unveiled its first all-electric bus that is joining the KAT fleet.

This is just another step in Knoxville’s mission of a clean and resilient future and progress to reduce carbon emissions by 80% by 2050. Five of the 12 all-electric buses have arrived, the rest are expected before the end of the year along with six more next year to bring the fleet’s total to 18.

“Today marks a dramatic milestone for Knoxville – this is a major step on our path toward a more clean and resilient future for our children and grandchildren,” Mayor Indya Kincannon said. “These high-efficiency electric buses are an investment in clean air, in healthy neighborhoods, and mobility for our residents.”

Knoxville Utilities Board is also working with KAT to ensure that enough power is available to charge as many as 25 all-electric buses in the coming years. New charging stations for the buses are being installed.

“This is an exciting day for Knoxville, and KUB is proud to be part of it,” said Gabriel Bolas, KUB President and CEO. “KUB supports electric vehicles in our community, and we’re proud to be a partner with the City of Knoxville in building a more sustainable future.”

KAT is set to test the buses on various routes, training operators, and getting the vehicles ready to be operating on a regular basis in January.