First responders battle fire after car runs into a cabin’s gas meter causing a small explosion in Sevierville

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Sevierville Fire crews are actively fighting a fire on the 600 block of Walnut Way.

Officials say a car was driving in the Hidden Mountain resort and hit a gas meter, causing a small explosion.

The Cabin that was next to the gas meter caught fire and was fully engulfed when first responders arrived.

There are no injuries reported at this time, firefighters are continuing to fight the flames.

