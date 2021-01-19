First responders mourn loss of Knox County deputy who battled COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – First responders across the area are mourning the loss of a Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputy who battled COVID-19.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office confirmed late Monday that Deputy Toby Keiser passed away Wednesday after a battle with COVID-19. According to a KCSO Facebook post, Keiser rejoined the sheriff’s office after previously retiring and was one of the first mounted patrolmen in the agency.

The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and others are expressing condolences for Keiser.

Over the weekend we told you about the outpouring of support for Keiser and Sarah Stidam, whose husband, Tim, is a member of KCSO.

The condition of Sarah Stidam is not yet known. A Facebook page named, Prayers for Sarah Stidam, is calling for prayers and has more than 1,800 members.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.