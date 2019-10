UNION COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE)- The Knox county rescue is sending three of its cave and vertical rescue team members to Union County.

Knox county rescue told WATE they received the call for assistance at 9:02 Saturday morning.

The team was dispatched to Big Sinks Road after officials say a person fell off a 150 foot cliff. WATE is told a victim has fallen off a 150 foot cliff along Big Sinks Road.

We will keep you updated as this story develops.