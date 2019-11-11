First snow: little accumulation expected in Knoxville, Smokies could get 2-3 inches

As a strong cold front moves into East Tennessee, many places could wake up to their first snowfall of the winter on Tuesday.

While models are not in perfect agreement, a strong cold front is expected to bring frigid temperatures area-wide on Tuesday and into Wednesday morning and our first chance for wintry precipitation this season.

As of Monday morning, rain showers will transition to a brief wintry mix before turning over to snow showers late Monday night and overnight into early Tuesday morning. Snow accumulation isn’t expected to be overwhelming at lower elevations, but the WATE 6 on Your Side Storm Team says 1-3″ will be possible along the Smokies with up to an inch for Southeast Kentucky and the Plateau.

Tuesday will be a bitterly cold day with slowly clearing skies and highs in the mid-30s! Wednesday morning temperature readings fall into the teens and low 20s before breaks of sun return. Some of the higher elevations could see wind chill values Tuesday night/Wednesday morning in the single digits to near zero.

Projected low temperatures for Wednesday morning across East Tennessee range from single-digits to just 18 degrees at Mount. LeConte.