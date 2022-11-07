KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Paul Phelps is one of the many Veterans from the Ben Atchley State Veterans Home who met with the Eagleton College and Career Academy High School fishing team for a day at the water.

“I’m out here fishing and I’m having a good time,” Phelps said.

“We’re just out here helping the veterans, it’s the least we owe them,” Carson Holbert, the fishing team’s co-captain said. “They sacrificed everything for us, our freedom, our rights, everything. So, it’s the least we could do to give back to the community.”

The team held a fishing day for the veterans ahead of Veterans Day to show their appreciation, and it was appreciated by those in attendance, especially Phelps.

“I just enjoy it so much that they’re thinking of us,” Phelps said. “To use their time to take you out for a whole day this way, I never thought anyone would do this for me,” he said.

Phelps has been fishing since the 1960s and to have a pole back in his hands is a moment he’s thankful the fishing team was able to provide him and the other veterans.

The Eagleton College and Career Academy High School is located in Maryville, Tenn. The school is part of Blount County Schools.



