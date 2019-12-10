Five Vols have been named to the football coaches All-SEC Teams

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WATE) – The SEC announcing that the Vols have five players on the All-SEC postseason teams.

They earned this honor after being voted on by the SEC’s 14 coaches.

First Team

The lone honoree that landed a spot on the All-SEC first team is junior offensive lineman Trey Smith.

Second Team

The vols had four players that landed themselves on the All-SEC second team:

Senior defensive back Nigel Warrior

Tennessee defensive back Nigel Warrior (18) celebrates their 20-10 win over Mississippi State an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Senior linebacker Daniel Bituli

Vanderbilt running back Keyon Brooks (21) runs for yardage as he’s chased by Tennessee linebacker Daniel Bituli (35) in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Senior wide receiver Marquez Callaway

Tennessee wide receiver Marquez Callaway (1) returns a kickoff as he’s chased by South Carolina punter Joseph Charlton (20) and defensive back R.J. Roderick (10) in the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Junior kicker Brent Cimaglia

Tennessee’s Brent Cimaglia kicks a field goal as Joe Doyle (47) holds in the first half of an NCAA college football game against UAB, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

According to utsports.com, this is the most players honored since 2012 when Tennessee also had five players selected to the All-SEC teams.