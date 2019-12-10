Five Vols have been named to the football coaches All-SEC Teams

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WATE) – The SEC announcing that the Vols have five players on the All-SEC postseason teams.
They earned this honor after being voted on by the SEC’s 14 coaches.
First Team
The lone honoree that landed a spot on the All-SEC first team is junior offensive lineman Trey Smith.
Second Team
The vols had four players that landed themselves on the All-SEC second team:
- Senior defensive back Nigel Warrior
- Senior linebacker Daniel Bituli
- Senior wide receiver Marquez Callaway
- Junior kicker Brent Cimaglia
According to utsports.com, this is the most players honored since 2012 when Tennessee also had five players selected to the All-SEC teams.