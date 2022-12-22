KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With temperatures dropping early Friday morning, WATE’s Storm Team is warning those who may be travelling to be wary of flash freezing.

Meteorologist Michael Autovino explained that a flash freeze occurs when temperatures rapidly drop below freezing and precipitation that falls freezes and results in ice on roads. He explained that this will happen late Thursday night into the early hours of Friday, as Arctic air builds into East Tennessee behind a potent cold front.

Rain is expected to start in the Valley Thursday night around 10 PM. Rain will then quickly transition to snow around midnight as temperatures tumble fast. By Friday morning, temperatures will be in the single digits area-wide.

Pavement temperatures will likely be below freezing across the Valley from midnight Friday onward, Autovino said. Flash freezing may remain a concern in spots through Saturday. Be sure to take it slow on the roads if you must be out.

