Flooding Coverage: LaFollette, Campbell County flooding continues Saturday morning

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WATE) – Heavy rainfall – an estimated 8.7 inches – in Campbell County flooded streets, yards, houses and buildings Friday night. Several people had to be rescued and a shelter was opened. And it’s not over. More rain is in the forecast.

Parts of downtown LaFollette and vehicles were underwater due to flooding, according to witnesses, and a Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Campbell County. Road closures were also in effect.

At 4:14 a.m. law enforcement authorities in Campbell County reported flooding was still ongoing, with several roads still closed in the LaFollette area. A Flood Warning is in effect until 10:15 a.m. And more rainfall is in the forecast for Saturday. The WATE Storm Team says an estimated 8.7 inches of rain fell in the Campbell County and LaFollette area and predicts another 2 inches could fall Saturday.

Campbell County Dispatch says Red Cross crews from Knoxville were en route late Friday night. A shelter was opened in Jacksboro Middle School. Emergency Management agents were also on the scene.

Water rescues

Campbell County Dispatch confirmed with WATE 6 On Your Side that several people have been rescued from the floodwaters.

Four people were rescued on Ivy Hollow Road, dispatch says. There were also three vehicles rescues as of 11 p.m. Friday – on Glade Springs Road, Old Long Hollow Road and on Demory Road.

As of 12:15 a.m. dispatch says their water rescue efforts were mostly wrapped up for the night or had been completed.

Road Closures

Campbell County Dispatch telling WATE 6 On Your Side as of 10:30 a.m. Saturday, the following roads were confirmed to still be closed:

Long Hollow Road remains closed. Traffic is being diverted to Camp Ridge Road and Pleasant Ridge Road.

Old Highway 63 at Village East and Howard Road is closed.

Most of downtown LaFollette was without power, including traffic lights as of 12:15 a.m. Saturday. The main highway was also closed. Crews were working to get an alternate route established.

Early Saturday, some 2,750 customers were without power.

Residents also tell WATE 6 On Your Side parts of downtown began flooding Friday afternoon and as of 11:50 p.m. were still underwater.

Viewer-submitted photos and videos indicate floodwaters were on the rise in the LaFollette area Friday afternoon and night.

LaFollette police and fire stations were also underwater, but the first responders were still working to direct people to safety.

Campbell County Dispatch says people in the southern half of the county (LaFollette, Jacksboro areas) need to stay off the roads and to stay inside. There has been a shelter set up at the LaFollette Recreation Center. Numerous road closures were activated Friday evening, with crews working to get alternate routes established.

The Flash Flood Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service as thunderstorms producing heavy rain move across East Tennessee.

