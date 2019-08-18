Florida man charged with DUI after crashing into a Strawberry Plains Inn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A tractor trailer crashing into the Roadway Inn on Brakebill Road in Strawberry Plains.

34-year-old driver Raul Medina from Kissimmee, Fla. told KPD he was tired and looking for a place to park.

That’s when he struck the canopy over the main entrance to the inn. After, Medina panicked and tried backing up then pulling forward again, causing the entire canopy to collapse on top of the truck.

After further investigation, offers charged Medina with a DUI.

No injuries were reported with this incident. Knoxville Police Department is still on the scene.