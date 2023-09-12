MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Members of the Great Smoky Mountain Council of the Boy Scouts of America are mourning the loss of one of their own. Toby Reid, the 2023 Sea Scout of the Year, was killed in a two-car crash in McMinn County on September 6.

According to an arrest warrant issued by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, 23-year-old Samuel Phillips was driving on Highway 39 when he failed to yield hitting Reid. Phillips is facing several charges including vehicular homicide.

“The entire thing is just really hard,” Benjamin Hardy, a member of Sea Scout Ship 15 alongside Reid said. “It’s just been really hard for everyone that knew him.”

Reid was the 2023 Sea Scout of the Year and had just qualified for the Quartermaster Award, the highest rank in Sea Scouts.

“I knew he’d do it, I knew he would,” Shannon Siefke, a member of Sea Scout Ship 15 said. “He was one of those kids who put his mind to it and does it.”

Reid was described as selfless and caring.

“He was just one of those kids that you could always rely on,” Siefke said. “Great big heart, it’s sad to see someone like that go.”

Siefke said that Toby loved motorcycles, photography, and being on the water.

“He was always into anything and everything,” Siefke said. “If he set his mind to it, he did it.”

Though a life taken too soon, the impact Reid made in his short time on earth is what his fellow scouts will remember.

“Life does go on,” Siefke said. “He’s going to leave a lot of people sad, but he has more fond memories that I think people will remember.”