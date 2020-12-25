Forecast: Dangerous wind chill to make Christmas Day one of the coldest for East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A dangerous wind chill forecast and some icy side roads mean East Tennessee should remain Weather AWARE on Christmas Day.

Christmas Day: Partly Cloudy. Windy at times. Very Cold. Snow Flurries. Low: 20°. Wind Chills 0°-10°. High: 27°

Temperatures are not expected to rise above freezing. Christmas Day will have a few flurries and cold highs in the mid to upper 20s making it one of the colder Christmases for East Tennessee.

It will be cold with morning lows in the upper teens to low 20s with very cold wind chills starting Christmas morning.

Only a subtle warm-up expected heading toward the weekend.





