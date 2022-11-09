ROCKWOOD, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry and local crews are working two wildland fires, one of which had been a planned burn and the other that has cropped up overnight, along westbound Interstate 40 in Roane County on Rockwood Mountain.

Roane County Executive Wade Creswell shared an update on the two fires Wednesday morning. Creswell shared on social media that Forestry crews remain on the scene of the active fire on Rockwood Mountain and local fire crews have been on the scene since late Tuesday night.

“We are currently dealing with two separate fires,” Creswell wrote, stating that each fire is north and south of I-40.”

The northside fire, which was the first “planned wildfire,” according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, has burned 70-plus acres north of I-40 and is listed as “contained” by crews.

The second fire, which is along the south side of I-40 is listed as “active” and is near the Airport Road exit off of I-40.

“Forestry is working with heavy equipment to establish a fire line to reach CONTAINED status,” Creswell wrote. “It is important to note no structures are in immediate danger. Local crews are monitoring the area to watch for changes.”

Creswell and Forestry officials are sharing updates as they come in. We’re working to learn more.