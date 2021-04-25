Forestry Service: Crews continue battling wildfires in Cherokee National Forest

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Officials with the Forest Service reports crews are continuing to battle wildfires in the Cherokee National Forest.

According to the Forest Service, the Mill Creek Fire in Cocke County along I-40 is approximately 262 acres and 25% contained.

For traffic information and potential closures regarding Interstate 40 please visit https://smartway.tn.gov/.

The Long Branch Fire in Monroe County is approx. 700 acres and 50% contained.