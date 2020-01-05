Former and current military servicemen weigh in on tensions between U.S. and Iran

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After a U.S. airstrike killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, tensions between Iran and the U.S. are high.

Thousands of soldiers have already been deployed to the Middle East and many Americans fear that this could be the start of a war.

Scott Morris lives in Knoxville and is an Army veteran. He says he’s worried that this could lead to a war with Iran.

He also added, “As a person that was part of the united states army or military forces, I will support my government in any way that I can but I would also ask that we have more information. It is the duty of the government to provide the reasoning behind their actions.” Morris said.

Ryan Koch also spoke to 6 News. He lives in Illinois but is currently serving with the National Guard. He says there’s a strong possibility that he may be deployed if things progress.

“I’m ready to go if they call. I’ve been to Afghanistan. I was there 2008, 2009 in a combat zone,” Koch said.

Koch says he believes the airstrike was the right move. “I believe it was the right thing to do especially after the attack on the US embassy killing a US contractor and wounding other civilians. It’s kind of like an eye for an eye thing.” Koch said.

The White House issued a warning to Congress on Jan. 4, saying Iran may retaliate against the U.S. within weeks.

