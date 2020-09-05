Former Campbell County school nurse arrested on drug charges

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A former Campbell County school nurse was arrested on drug charges Friday accused of stealing medication.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations says that investigators found that Sherry Lancaster used her position to steal prescription medications belonging to students.
Lancaster has been booked into the Campbell County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
