Former Gov. Bill Haslam weighs in on the 2020 presidential election

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As the 2020 presidential election continues to dominate national headlines, former Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam (R) is now weighing in about the process.

Joe Biden is the U.S. president-elect after coming away with 270 electoral votes according to multiple news reports. President Donald Trump is contesting some of the votes through litigation.

Haslam issued WATE the following statement from a spokesperson:

“While President Trump deserves to make sure that every vote is counted and counted correctly, it is very unlikely that the results will be overturned. For the good of the country, the Biden team needs to be given full access to the national security information and transition support of the federal government.”

“In many ways, the transition period is the most important time of a new administration. That is when you are picking your team and having the right people in the right places is critical. Once you are in office, things are moving so fast that you never again have the same opportunity to step back and assess the needs and opportunities.”

