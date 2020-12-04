Former Knox County commissioner accused of assaulting process server, punching dog twice

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A former Knox County commissioner is charged with aggravated assault and resisting arrest following an incident Thursday on Ashland Springs Way.

The victim and a witness, process servers, told police they were in the area to serve civil paperwork on Scott Wilson Davis, 57, of Knoxville due to company being sued.

The victim told police that after serving the papers, Davis came out to their vehicle and opened the door, which caused a pet dog to come to the door from the back of the vehicle.

“The suspect struck the dog with his fist and stated ‘If I ever see you all again, I’ll kill you,'” according to court records.

The document then says Davis threatened to shoot the couple before striking the dog a second time. The victim also reported Davis struck her left eye. Officers noted a mark on the victim’s eye consistent with the statement.

Police investigating the accusations went to the Davis home. There, they say Davis saw them approach and as a result Davis went back indoors.

“I watched the suspect retrieve a shotgun through the glass window portion of the door, in fear for my life and safety as well as Officer King’s life and safety, I immediately pulled my county issued firearm and pointed it at the suspect and gave him verbal commands to drop the weapon,” the officer writes in the arrest report.

The report said officers repeated the demand to stop the weapon “at least 10 times” before Davis complied, but then officers say he refused to step away from the weapon.

A struggle ensued, during which the report states officers “…observed a strong odor of alcohol emitting from the suspect, as well as him stating he had consumed three beers.”

Davis was taken into custody and driven to the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility for booking. Later the weapon was found to be loaded with 5 Winchester 12 gauge shells, the report states.

The victim reported to police that she was having difficulty seeing and was seeking treatment at a hospital. The victim also told police the dog seemed to be unable to see out of one eye and was being taken to a veterinarian.