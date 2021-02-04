Former Knox County deputy clerk pleads guilty to stealing $6,577 while on the job

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A former deputy clerk within the Knox County General Sessions Court Clerk’s Office has pleaded guilty to theft.

The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office investigation found Steven Harmon stole $6,577 between Jan. 11, 2019, and Oct. 22, 2019.

On Feb. 4, Harmon pled guilty to theft over $1,000. As part of the plea arrangement, Harmon will pay $6,578.40 in restitution, according to a press release from the state comptroller’s office.

Harmon’s job responsibilities included collecting court costs, fines, and other fees assessed by the General Sessions Court. Investigators determined Harmon stole some of the money that he received.

Harmon’s primary scheme involved voiding cash payments that he received, and then re-receipting the cash payment for a lesser amount.

For example, on Oct. 9, 2019, he received $620 cash from a defendant. Harmon then voided that amount in the office’s software system, and re-entered the transaction showing that he had only collected $489 from the defendant. Harmon kept the $131 difference.

A screenshot from the Comptroller’s report shows how Steven Harmon, a deputy clerk in Knox County, altered records to void receipts. Harmon pleaded guilty to stealing more than $6,500 while on the job.

“Careful review and attention must be given before any transaction is voided,” Comptroller Jason Mumpower said. “While voided transactions can be legitimate, they are sometimes used to conceal misappropriation. In this case, supervisors relied on the deputy clerk’s assurance that each void was necessary to correct an error.”

Harmon made at least 120 false entries in the office’s accounting records to facilitate or conceal his theft.

Harmon was placed on administrative leave with pay Oct. 31, 2019, and subsequently placed on leave without pay effective Feb. 1, 2020. His employment was terminated on Nov. 24, 2020, according to the comptroller’s office.

