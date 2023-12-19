KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department‘s former chief broke down the body camera footage from the officer-involved shooting that took place on December 2.

The Knoxville Police Department responded to the 6800 block of Pemmbrooke Shire Lane around 1:30 a.m. after dispatch received a text that said “Need help ASAP.”

“That lack of information leaves the officer or officers at a significant disadvantage,” said former KPD Police Chief Phil Keith.

The video from Officer Arim Ismal’s body camera shows her approaching the home. Keith describing this part of the video as being tactically sound.

“She rang the doorbell she was in a canyon like environment so the only retreat path was behind her,” Keith said. “She rang the doorbell, didn’t get an immediate response and then she backed off which again gives you more space, more time to make the kind of decisions that they have to make in a split second.”

The body camera footage continues as you can see the officer back away from the door and the garage door opening. It’s just a matter of seconds from when the garage door starts to open to the officer turning, firing, and making the shots fired call.

“The observation of the officer the camera is in the center mass, so the angle of the camera is going to be different than her eyes and its more important to know what she sees when she saw it,” Keith said. “She apparently saw a weapon or thought she saw a weapon.”

Keith said a critical piece of information is whether the officer’s finger was on the trigger or not. He says he can’t clearly see that in the video.

“Well unless the training has changed the finger doesn’t go on the trigger unless you intend to take someone’s life, so my memory is we always train to have the finger off the trigger,” Keith said.

Neither he nor any officers were injured during the encounter, according to police documents. KPD did recover a gun at the scene.

There are two voices that can be heard on the video, Officer Ismail and another officer. Keith pointed out the two officers gave different commands to the individual.

“In most cases the senior officer takes charge of the scene and becomes the kind of the instant commander if you will, temporarily for that call,” Keith said. “I’m not sure I saw that, it sounded like you had two different people giving commands.”

Officer Ismail is a 2023 graduate of KPD’s Basic Recruit Academy.

KPD told WATE that Ismail has since returned to assignment. The office of Professional Standards continues to investigate.