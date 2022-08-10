MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Memphis lawyer will become the state’s next attorney general.

Jonathan Skrmetti has been selected by the Tennessee Supreme Court to serve as the 28th Tennessee attorney general and reporter.

Before joining Gov. Bill Lee as chief legal counsel in December of 2021, Skrmetti served as the Tennessee’s chief deputy attorney general, managing over 150 attorneys.

Skrmetti previously spent eight years as a partner with Butler Snow LLP in Memphis. He also taught cyberlaw as an adjunct professor at the University of Memphis.

Jonathan is a brilliant legal mind with vast experience at the state and federal levels, and he’s one of the finest public servants I know. Tennesseans will be well-represented by their next Attorney General. Twitter @GovBillLee

Skrmetti is also a member of the Memphis Bar Foundation, along with the Tennessee Bar Association and Federalist Society for Law & Public Policy.