Former Oneida Special School District employee convicted for misappropriating funds

ONEIDA, Tenn. (WATE) – Former Oneida Special School District employee found guilty for misappropriating funds.

On December 4, a Scott County jury convicted Verna Rose Wright of theft over $10,000 and official misconduct.

Wright misappropriated over $49,000 from the Oneida School Cafeteria account while holding a position as the School Nutrition Supervisor for the Oneida Special School District.

Wright is set to be sentenced on February 3, 2020.

