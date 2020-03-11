Former Scott County teacher, coach sentenced

SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – A former teacher and coach with Scott County Schools has now been sentenced for child sex crimes.

A plea agreement WATE acquired states that 24-year-old Cory Day plead guilty to enticing a minor and interstate travel with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.

This all stemming from incidents dating back to 2018. Day reached out to a 15-year-old boy and also a young girl through Snapchat.

US Attorney Douglas Overbey saying Day has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

After that, Day will have 12 years of supervised release and will also be required to register as a sex offender.