Former teacher who kidnapped teen asking for early release

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Former Middle Tennessee teacher sentenced to 20-years in prison after he ran away with a 15-year-old student and sparked an Amber Alert continues his push to be released early.

That is why his victim has now sent a statement to the judge in his case; she says in part, that Tad Cummins should not be allowed to return to the general population, and just knowing he resides there would make her fear being in her hometown of Columbia.

She noted that she has worked very hard over the last three years to move past the very dark time in her life involving Cummins.

Cummins is currently serving his sentence at a federal prison in Talladega, Alabama.

