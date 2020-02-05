Fort Sanders community reacts to burglary and shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Residents express their concern after a burglary and shooting happened just feet away from their homes.

Will Conroy has been living in the Fort Sanders neighborhood for three years. He says this was the most serious incident that has happened in the area since he moved here.

“Every now and then you hear about something going on in the fort and you have to remind yourself that it is not as safe as you think it is,” Conroy said.

John Michael Haron lives two blocks away from where the burglary and shooting happened.

“I’m very surprised,” he said. “You know generally nothing really bad happens around here mainly because there’s just so many people around, it’s just so active. You never have to worry about that.”

The community is now on high alert, reminded that you can never be too careful.

