KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The first baby born in 2021 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center is a girl.

Although not yet given a name, “Baby Girl” was welcomed by her parents Teal and Ethan on New Year’s Day, arriving at 1:51 a.m., weighing 6 pounds, 13 ounces and measuring 21 inches long.

WATE 6 On Your Side sends warm wishes and many congratulations to this beautiful family!