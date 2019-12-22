Four arrested in connection to a shooting in Laurel County

LONDON, Ky. (WATE) – Four people arrested in Laurel County Kentucky in connection to a shooting in the early morning hours on Sunday, Dec. 22.

The victim, 28-year-old Michael Baily, was shot in the chest around 1:20 a.m. at a residence off Old Kentucky 30.

Bailey was flown to University of Kentucky Hospital at Lexington for treatment but died of his injuries there.

Investigators were able to arrest four individuals in this case:

44-year-old Douglas Earl Bailey has been charged with assault, domestic violence, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

38-year-old Crystal Nicole Johnson has been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

46-year-old James Brian Hart has been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

50-year-old Dewain N. Bailey has been charged with public intoxication – controlled substances, and disorderly conduct.

All four of the suspects are booked in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

More charges are expected to come, as this is an ongoing investigation.