Four killed in Bell County, Kentucky house fire
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WATE) – Dispatchers in Bell County, Kentucky have confirmed four people were killed early Tuesday morning in a house fire.

Dispatchers have confirmed that a Grandmother and three juveniles were killed in a house fire on Hurst Hollow Road. Fire crews responded to the house fire around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Kentucky State Police and arson investigators remain at the scene. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.

