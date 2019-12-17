Four years since the death of teen hero

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) -Tuesday marking four years since the death of a heroic teen in Knoxville.

In 2015, 15-year-old Zaevion Dobson, a football player at Fulton High School, died in a shooting in Lonsdale.

Dobson lost his life after shielding his friends with his own body to protect them from the gunfire.

Tuesday, Fulton’s head football coach, Rob Black, reminding the community of, “Ultimate Sacrifice,” Dobson made along with his selflessness.

Dobson’s death, sparking a city-wide conversation and prompting calls for an end to senseless violence.

One outcome of the movement following Dobson’s death, the Change Center, offering young people a safe place to spend their time, and an enduring part of Zaevion Dobson’s legacy.

