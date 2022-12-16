KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Remote Area Medical will offer free dental, vision and medical care at a pop-up clinic in Knoxville next month.

The three-day free clinic will be held from January 13-15 at the Jacob Building at Chilhowee Park, located at 3301 E. Magnolia Avenue.

Free dental, vision and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Services offered include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental X-rays, eye exams, eye health exams, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health exams and general medical exams.

No ID is required. The patient parking lot will open no later than midnight on Thursday, Jan. 12 and remain open for the duration of the clinic. Clinic doors open at 6 a.m.

Once in the parking lot, more information regarding clinic-opening processes and the next steps will be provided.

A RAM release said patients should be prepared to choose between dental and vision services due to time constraints. Medical services are offered to every patient attending the clinic.

All patients must undergo a COVID-19 CDC question screening before entering the clinic.

Volunteers are still needed for Friday, Jan. 13, including licensed dental, medical and vision professionals. General support volunteers are needed to help patients through the clinic and to help with set-up and breakdown on Jan. 11-12 and Jan. 15.