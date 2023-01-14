KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Some areas of East Tennessee caught a glimpse of the snow that fell on Friday.

While most of the valley saw a dusting of snow at most, some areas saw a little bit of accumulation. In the Smoky Mountains, Newfound Gap’s weather camera reported 8.15 inches of snow Saturday morning.

Side by Side comparison of the National Park Service’s web camera at Newfound Gap from January 12 and January 14 after over eight inches of snow fell. (Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Meteorologist Ken Weathers said that between Thursday’s rain and Saturday morning, over nine inches of snow fell at Newfound Gap. While less snow fell in the lower elevations, WATE staff still took the opportunity to capture pictures of the snow. WATE’s weather cameras also caught some of the snow in Gatlinburg

The snow came just a day after 3 EF-0 tornadoes hit East Tennessee as storms moved through the region. A storm survey by the National Weather Service found that one tornado touched down in Meigs County, near Decatur, and two more hit Jefferson County.