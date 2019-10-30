Friends, Family of Zach Munday continue fight for justice

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Friends and Family of a Gibbs High School student who died earlier this year, working to keep his memory alive tonight as they continue fighting for justice.

The message his loved ones painted onto the rock on UT’s campus saying, “Fly High,” and “Justice for Zach.”

There have been three guilty pleas in his death, including admissions of a fight and delays in bringing the 15-year-old football player to the hospital.

Isaiah Brooks, and Chelsea Hopson are scheduled to be back in court Friday afternoon for their sentencing in this case.

RELATED: Knox County Sheriff’s Office investigating death of 15-year old Gibbs student

2 enter guilty pleas involving death of Gibbs High student Zach Munday

Third guilty plea in death of 15-year-old Gibbs High School student Zach Munday