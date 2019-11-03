Friends of Mahlon Prater speak out following his death

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After the sudden death of Mahlon Prater, those who were close to him are speaking for the first time.

His friends knew him as “Moe” or “Big Moe”. Stefanie Smith worked with Moe every day and said she was shocked to hear the news.

“It literally took my breath away from me. I couldn’t breathe and it’s still hard to breathe. It’s sad.” said Smith.

Stefanie describes Moe as happy, and always smiling.

“Moe was always a happy person. His personality and his smile were just infectious. He was always cutting up and laughing and carrying on and just liked to have a good time all the time.” said Smith.

Moe was a father of two boys and a grandfather.

Police are still working to figure out exactly why this happened. Witnesses say they saw a silver 2012 Ford Fusion at the scene. KPD is asking anyone with information to contact their crime hotline at 865-215-7212.